Newbury Santa Fun Run this Sunday

There's still time to register for the family-fun event organised by Newbury Rotary Club

FESTIVE runners will lace up for Newbury Rotary Club’s Santa Fun Run on Sunday.

The family event, which will be held in conjunction with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), involves runners completing a 5k race around the town to raise money for local causes.

There will be a 1k race for children aged under eight.

Registration for the event will begin at 10am, before the race starts at 11am.

The race will start in the Market Place, travelling through Northbrook Street, Parkway and Victoria Park, with the children’s route then returning to the Market Place.

Adults will continue along the route via Northcroft and Speen, before finishing in the Market Place.

All runners will receive a Santa suit, available in various sizes and styles, and those that complete the run will be presented with an engraved medal.

This is a fun run and not a timed race, which means runners can walk as much of the route as they wish.

Entry costs are £15 for adults, £10 for under 18s and £7 for under eights.

All entry fees, less nominal expenses, will be donated to Naomi House, West Berks Therapy Centre and other local charities.

Runners need to have signed up on Newbury Rotary website by Saturday lunchtime. 

To register for the event, visit http://www.newburyrotary.org  

