Huge crowds and celebrities expected at Newbury Racecourse this weekend

HUGE crowds and a number of celebrities are expected at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday for the venue’s biggest and most prestigious race meeting of the year.

The two-day Ladbrokes Winter Carnival starts today (Friday), with the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, the feature event on Saturday.

In previous years, the event has attracted big names, including Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and Oscar-nominated actors Carey Mulligan and Stanley Tucci.

Comedians Jennifer Saunders and Rob Brydon, TV presenters Jeremy Clarkson and Jeremy Kyle, musician Tinie Tempah, actors Martin Clunes and James Norton, and world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have also attended.

The meeting has also been graced by royalty, most recently when Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, presented the trophy in 2017.

This year, actors James Nesbitt and Robert Bathurst, who starred together in the popular TV series Cold Feet, are among those expected to attend.

Racegoers can look forward to a different experience this weekend, with the next phase of the redevelopment at the racecourse now complete.

Ongoing since 2016, this will be the first time that the remodelled parade ring will be in operation, including a new trophy presentation podium and winners’ circle, along with viewing steppings that will provide an enhanced view of the horses.

New landscaped areas around the entire site feature increased seating and bar and betting facilities include the Many Clouds Bar, named after the much-loved 2014 Hennessy winner, and the Copper King Bar, named after the first winner at Newbury in 1905.

The Long Shot Village, located near the eastern entrance, will provide racegoers with the opportunity to get ahead with their Christmas shopping.

For those looking for some winners, there will be a live preview in the Long Shot marquee at 11.30am on Saturday, where an expert panel will run you though the card before the live action starts at 12.10pm.

Finally, there will be live music after racing on both days with performances from local Lambourn band Uncovered on Friday and the popular Chip Shop Boys on Saturday.

The Crafty Filly marquee, located in the Premier Enclosure, will have a DJ set after racing on both days.

Tickets for both days are available on the gate or by visiting newburyracecourse.co.uk

Racecourse chief executive Julian Thick said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming racegoers for the second renewal of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival this weekend.

“Our customers have been very patient with the ongoing works and this weekend will be the first opportunity everyone has had to really see the improvements which have been made around the site.

“There is still work to be done, including the development of the Pall Mall building, but the end is in sight and we look forward to showcasing a new Newbury in the spring of 2019.”