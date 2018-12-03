Drink-driver crashed into tree

A DRINK-driver lost control of his car and ploughed into a tree.

It was the second offence of drink-driving to have been committed by Martin Lee Rumble of Nuttingtons, Leckhampstead.

In addition, Reading magistrates heard, the 35-year-old had no insurance or driving licence when he crashed.

Andy Callender, prosecuting on Thursday, November 22, said that by his own admission, Mr Rumble had drunk “at least 10 cans of cider and lager” at home before deciding to drive to a garage to buy cigarettes at around 7.40pm.

He added: “He told police he had hit a lump in the road, lost control of the car and driven into a tree.

“The defendant is a provisional licence holder, but there was no one else in the car with him.

“He admitted he knew he would have been over the limit.”

Mr Rumble admitted driving an Audi A3 on the B4494 at Newbury on June 29.

He further admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same occasion.

Mr Rumble also has a previous conviction for drink-driving, said Mr Callender.

Honorata Choloniewska, defending, said: “He was very open and honest in interview and is very sorry for what happened.”

Ms Choloniewska handed magistrates a letter from her client’s stepfather, the contents of which were not disclosed in open court.

Meanwhile she added: “He wanted to get a full licence and was just about to book a theory test when this happened.”

Despite her client’s previous drink-driving conviction, Ms Choloniewska said Mr Rumble did not have a drink problem and was in full-time employment.

Magistrates fined Mr Rumble £500 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50.

In addition, they banned him from driving for 22 months.

Although the court heard that Mr Rumble had previously undertaken a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course following his first conviction, magistrates said they would allow him to do a second time.

This would allow Mr Rumble to reduce the ban period by up to 25 per cent on completion of the course.