Community rallies round for Lexie

A NEWBURY mother has thanked the local community after a crowdfunding page set up to help buy her daughter a special-needs wheelchair raised £4,000 in just one week.

Suzi Moores has also paid tribute to her “incredible” friend Chris Clacy, who suggested the fundraising initiative in aid of seven-year-old Lexie, who has a rare chromosome disorder that affects her movement and cognitive development.

As well as being epileptic, Lexie also has low muscle tone owing to her limited mobility and endures seizures on a regular basis, which makes her prone to tiredness.

Only one in 10 people worldwide are believed to have Lexie’s condition.

Throughout her life, she has been monitored by consultants, pediatricians, dieticians and occupational therapists.

The Castle School pupil, who will turn eight at the beginning of December, currently uses a standard wheelchair supplied by the NHS, which isn’t ideal on surfaces such as grass or in woodlands.

As result, Lexie often misses out on family outings with her 10-year-old brother Maxwell.

Mrs Moores met Mr Clacy – who she describes as her “extended family”, through the running group he founded – Hi-5 Runners. Mr Clacy was having a casual coffee with Lexie’s mother when he suggested the fundraising initiative.

After launching the page on Thursday, November 8, donations poured in from members of the public and various companies to smash the £4,000 target in just seven days – which has left Mrs Moores feeling overwhelmed..

She said: “People who I’ve never met have donated.

“I said to everybody before that it’s not just about the donation – if you can just share the post on Facebook, then that would be great.

“One plumbing company donated £50 and we’ve had donations from various other companies.”

The mother-of-two and personal trainer said that once bought, Lexie would be able to enjoy family trips and benefit more from being outside.

She added: “Lexie’s current wheelchair is very small.

“It’s great in that she can travel in it, but we just cannot take her off- road at all.

“The wheels are really small – they’re just stroller wheels.

“It’s very restrictive. Lexie can’t come on dog walks and other family outings.

“We tried to take her to the beach a few months back and it was impossible to drag her wheelchair across the sand.”

Mrs Moores hopes to buy the wheelchair – which can be extended as Lexie grows – in the next few weeks.

While Lexie might not be able to comprehend how the community have helped her, Mrs Moores says her daughter will show her gratitude in her own unique way.

“She does not have the understanding to appreciate what everybody has done for her, but what she will get from this will be incredible,” added Mrs Moores.

“Lexie relies on sensory feedback to be able to focus and concentrate.

“She gets a lot of this sensory feedback from being outside – such as the feel of grass or mud and the wind.

“She is so happy despite everything that she has gone through – she’s just so chilled out.

“When she gets the chair, it will change her life.”