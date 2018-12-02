NWN over 80s food parcels to be distributed next week

THE deadline for adding names to the Over 80s’ Parcel Fund list has now passed and here at Parcel Towers we have just paid the big bill to Sainbury’s that we have been fundraising for to buy the 2,000 food parcels we will be distributing in just over a week.

This weekend is a very busy one as we have the Christmas elves – or Cubs from all over Newbury – packing the different types of Christmas food that Sainsbury’s has ordered and is in its warehouse waiting for the big pack this Sunday.

Fundraising still hasn’t finished as this weekend Downe House schoolgirls will help customers pack their shopping at Sainsbury’s.

The aim of the Two T’s Fund, set up by a Newbury Weekly News reporter in the late 1800s, was to give a Christmas gift of tobacco and tea to some of Newbury’s oldest residents, many of whom lived in the workhouse.

Today, the name of the fund has changed and the contents of the parcels have certainly altered, but the aim of the fund remains the same – which is to give elderly people a seasonal gift from the community to let them know they are not forgotten.

There is no means test of any kind and the parcel is not given because we feel people are in desperate need, it is purely a way of thanking them for everything they have done in their life for the community.

It is a lovely surprise to see more cheques arrive on my desk and this week I would like to thank Kintbury Parish Council, the mayor of Newbury, Bucklebury Parish Council, Falkland Cricket Club and many more anonymous donations that have all helped towards our Sainsbury’s food bill.

It is not too late if you would still like to donate, so please send a cheque made payable the ‘NWN Over 80s’Parcel Fund’ to Joanne Fulker, Newbury Weekly News, Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury RG14 2DW.

If you are expecting a food parcel, please listen out for the knock on your door next Friday and Saturday, December 7 and 8, by the Newbury Weekly News Santas, who will be very kindly delivering the parcels across much of West Berkshire as a way of thanking our elderly recipients for all they have done over the years.

As you can see, it is all happening here at Parcel Towers so to keep abreast of everything read next week’s Newbury Weekly News.