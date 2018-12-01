Candlelight concert to raise funds for local charity

A CANDLELIGHT carol service will be held for local charity Swings & Smiles this weekend.

The concert will start at St Mary’s Church, Thatcham, at 3.30pm on Sunday and will be followed by refreshments.

The Thatcham-based charity provides a safe place for disabled children and their families to play.

The event has been sponsored by WW Giles and Donnington New Homes.

Let the charity know if you are attending by emailing info@swingsandsmiles.co.uk