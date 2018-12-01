Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Candlelight concert to raise funds for local charity

Money from event will go towards Thatcham-based charity for disabled children

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Special needs charity relocates to Thatcham

A CANDLELIGHT carol service will be held for local charity Swings & Smiles this weekend. 

The concert will start at St Mary’s Church, Thatcham, at 3.30pm on Sunday and will be followed by refreshments. 

The Thatcham-based charity provides a safe place for disabled children and their families to play.

The event has been sponsored by WW Giles and Donnington New Homes. 

Let the charity know if you are attending by emailing info@swingsandsmiles.co.uk 

