Can you help give Jay-Jay the Shar Pei a loving home?

JAY-Jay, a five-year-old Shar Pei, pictured right, is a very sweet boy who loves his food.

Although he can be a little worried on first meeting, but he soon becomes a happy cheeky chap once he gets to know you.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Jay-Jay is a character. He has the cutest nose that he often has snuffling on the ground or in your pockets for something tasty.

“He is great fun and his personality is starting to shine through now that he has settled in.

“He would thrive in a quieter home, where he can settle at his own pace with new owners who can give him the time and build up a relationship with him. Once you get to know Jay-Jay you have a true friend for life.

“Jay-Jay has some good basic training, but would love learning more as he settles into his new home, he is very keen to learn and enjoys the brain games followed by the tasty rewards.

“He would like to be the only dog in the home, but have some regular dog walking pals to play with. Jay-Jay could potentially live with children aged 16 years and over.

“Given time, Jay-Jay will be such a wonderful and fun addition to the home. ”