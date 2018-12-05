Thatcham schools funding boost from fireworks return

FUNDING for two Thatcham schools has shot up after more than £7,000 was raised by the town’s firework display earlier this month.

The Parent Teacher Associations of Francis Baily and Kennet schools teamed up to bring a public display back to the town for the first time since 2014.

More than 2,000 people attended the event, despite the driving rain and cold wind on November 9.

The display raised £7,800, which will be split equally between both schools.

Kennet School PTA chairwoman Kelly Hood said: “We are so pleased at the final amount raised.

“As a charity, the PTA raise invaluable funds for the school and this year we are fundraising for a minibus.

“Both schools play a huge part in the community and to be able to put on an event which was so well attended, despite the weather, was amazing.

“Thank you to all for supporting us and a huge thank you to the members of staff and parents who volunteered on the night to make it such a success.”

Chloe Byrne, from Francis Baily PTA, said: “We are completely thrilled at the exceptional amount of money that our inaugural fireworks display has raised for both schools.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Kennet School PTA and staff on this event and we look forward to working together again in the future.”

Francis Baily PTA is now gearing up for its Christmas fair on Saturday from noon to 2.30pm.

Entry is free and all are welcome to join in with the festivities.