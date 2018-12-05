Collision on the A34 causes delays

A COLLISION on the A34 Northbound at East Isley this morning has caused long delays to commuters.

Traffic has been stopped on one lane of the A34 Northbound between M4 J13 and A4185 (East Ilsley) to allow the vehicles involved in the collision to be cleared.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are on the scene.

As much as 40 minute delays are expected from the M4 junction.