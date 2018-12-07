Newbury's new bus station will be officially opened today (Friday)

BUSES are now running from Newbury’s new bus station, which opened at the Wharf on Sunday, although it will be officially opened today (Friday).

The opening of the station makes way for the start of the Market Street development, which is set to begin on January 7.

Hoardings will be erected to signal the demolition of houses in Highfield Avenue and the building of a temporary car park outside Newbury railway station.

West Berkshire Council chief executive Nick Carter said: “These are exciting, but busy, times for Newbury. Fifteen years ago we came together to develop the Newbury Vision and we’ve come a long way since then. We’ve delivered some really exciting projects for the town and both residents and businesses tell us that they are feeling the tangible benefits of these.

“All of these improvements are key to realising the Newbury Vision 2026, which was created to ensure Newbury’s future as a great place to live, visit and work and starting work on the Market Street development is a key part of achieving this.”