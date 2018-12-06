Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Seven crews called to barn fire

Arson is suspected

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

SEVEN fire crews were sent to a barn fire at Beeswax Farm at East Ilsley on Wednesday (December 5) night. 

At 10.26pm Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call and sent crews from Newbury, Hungerford, Dee Road, Wokingham Road and Whitley Wood stations to the scene.

They were further supported by two crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service.

Upon arrival, firefighters found 2,500 straw bales alight within a barn.

The fire was finally got under control on Thursday morning. Two crews remained on the scene throughout Thursday afternoon ensuring containment of the fire.

This incident is being treated as suspected arson, so anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number URN1358.

