Celebrity chef Michael Caines visits The Vineyard

ONE of the UK’s most celebrated chefs joined the team at The Vineyard recently for an evening of food and wine.

Michael Caines, chef and proprietor at Lympstone Manor, Exmouth, helped create a stunning seven-course dinner, which was enjoyed by more than 50 guests at the wine hotel in Stockcross on Wednesday, November 21.

The double Michelin star holder cooked alongside The Vineyard’s executive chef Robby Jenks as they took turns to deliver the next mouthwatering dish.

Each course was served with paired wines from the hotel’s 30,000-bottle cellar, selected jointly by both TheVineyard and Lympstone Manor’s head sommeliers.

The evening was topped off when Mr Caines’ showstopping white chocolate candles lit up the restaurant during the dessert course.

It was the second time the two chefs have cooked together, with Mr Jenks having trained under Mr Caines for five years at Gidleigh Park Hotel during his early culinary career.

When asked about his former mentor, Mr Jenks said: “I owe Michael a lot.

“His nature is inspiring, enthusiastic, infectious and ambitious, while at the same time nurturing and encouraging.”