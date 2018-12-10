Swapping pounds for toys for charity

MEMBERS of a Newbury Weightwatchers group have converted pounds into pounds for sick children.

Charlotte Line’s Weight Watching workshop in St Batholomew’s School bought and donated presents to give to youngsters at Ronald McDonald House, Southampton.

Mrs Line’s family stayed there when her son, Jack, had open heart surgery this summer and raised nearly £1,500 with a sponsored walk with her members this summer.

Mrs Line said: “Weight Watchers is all about wellness, so it made complete sense to support Ronald McDonald House, which offers such a fantastic service to families with sick children.

“As a family, we appreciate so much the significance of good health after Jack’s heart surgery this summer.

“For all the pounds in weight that we lose, we are spending pounds sterling on presents for those children who are in hospital this Christmas.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support my members have given me at a difficult time and this was our way of giving back.”

To find out more about joining Mrs Line’s workshops, visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk