Rollout of express trains delayed to install CCTV

THE introduction of new trains that will stop between Newbury and Great Bedwyn has been delayed.

The bi-mode Intercity Express Trains (IET) were set to roll out in January, but now require CCTV to be installed on them.

Great Western Railway said the new cameras were needed to enable drivers to see when doors could be closed safely.

The company said that the modification was essential, owing to smaller stations being unstaffed and the services being operated without a guard.

Network Rail has electrified the line to Newbury and the new trains will switch to diesel power through to Hungerford and Bedwyn.

GWR said that it did not know the cost of the CCTV or when it was expected to be installed.