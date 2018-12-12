Support group urges people to get HIV tested

A SUPPORT group is urging West Berkshire residents to get HIV tested at their local sexual health clinic.

Thames Valley Positive Support (TVPS) is asking people to get tested and know their HIV status.

TVPS is part of a nationwide campaign asking members of the public to ‘Give HIV the finger’ by having a finger-prick HIV test.

TVPS has been supporting people affected by HIV across Berkshire since 1985, with centres in Slough and Reading.

Its work encompasses HIV support, awareness, prevention and testing.

TVPS chief executive Sarah Macadam, said: “It really is vital that as many people as possible test for HIV and know their status, so they can protect themselves and their partners.

“Here at TVPS we offer free, rapid, HIV testing in a discreet venue and you will receive your results at your appointment.

“We’re also here for you to talk through any questions or concerns you may have.”

Ms Macadam added: “With so many different ways to test, there is no excuse not to.

“Get involved and help us give HIV the finger.

“We have also made finding out about HIV easier than ever, as we have recently launched a live chat service.”

Patients are not required to give their real name when undergoing a HIV test, nor supply personal information, such as email addresses.

Any questions that clients have can be asked anonymously on the TVPS website.