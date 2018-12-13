Second dog of Christmas

Adam is a five-year-old Terrier Cross. He is such a sweet little lad but despite being small he’s not keen on being a lap dog.

He’s an active lad who loves to play fetch, providing you throw another ball as soon as he’s returned the other.

He has a sensitive side so would benefit from calm adult owners who can spend time with him and get to know him at his pace whilst building his confidence. He could live with another dog and visiting children would need to be 16 or above.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury