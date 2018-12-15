Fourth dog of Christmas

RAKKI is a 15-month-old Saluki. His ideal day is zoomies followed by a snooze.

He can be shy to start with but some tasty treats, time and patience will soon bring out his playful and loving side.

He is looking for a calm adult-only home with owners who can help continue his training – he’s a keen learner.

He has so much love to give and is looking for an owner to give it to. He has a beautiful cheeky personality once you get to know him and is looking for a gentle, loving home where he can thrive.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury