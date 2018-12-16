Fifth dog of Christmas

Mojo is a 10-year-old Crossbreed who enjoys lounging around on the sofa in front of the TV, exploring new areas or playing a gentle game of fetch.

She doesn’t require long walks, just gentle strolls, and her favourite thing is cuddles with anyone who is willing to give her a fuss - she adores people.

She’d like to be the only pet in the home and can live with children aged 11 years and above. She’d be a fantastic addition to a new family.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury