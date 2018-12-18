Seventh dog of Christmas

MICKEY is a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is a real people-dog.

He loves your company and takes comfort in your reassurance.

He really enjoys his food so this is a great training aid and will help you to form a bond with each other.

He’d like an adult-only home with new owners who are prepared to give him time to settle, and plenty of fuss once he’s ready.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury