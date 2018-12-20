Ninth dog of Christmas

Luigi, the four-year-old Shar Pei is hard of hearing and has learnt some sign language.



He loves playing with his toys, whether it’s with you or by himself.

Once he gets to know you he is a real cuddle monster and likes to think he is a lap dog.

He’d prefer to be the only pet in a quiet home with owners who are happy to continue his training and he could live with children and 16 years and over.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury