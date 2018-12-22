Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Eleventh dog of Christmas

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Eleventh dog of Christmas

Daphne the four year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross can be a little shy to start with but will be a friend for life with some tasty treats and a gentle fuss.

She is looking for a calmer, quieter home who will help her find her paws.

She knows some basic training but is a keen student and wants to learn more. She likes the attention to be all on her so is looking for an adult-only home with no other pets so she can lap up all the fuss.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorcyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

Motocyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

Hungerford man dies in incident on A34

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

Newbury school told it needs to improve

Newbury school told it needs to improve

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33