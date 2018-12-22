Eleventh dog of Christmas

Daphne the four year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross can be a little shy to start with but will be a friend for life with some tasty treats and a gentle fuss.

She is looking for a calmer, quieter home who will help her find her paws.

She knows some basic training but is a keen student and wants to learn more. She likes the attention to be all on her so is looking for an adult-only home with no other pets so she can lap up all the fuss.

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents currently at Dogs Trust Newbury please get in touch with the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centre/newbury