Threats during robbery at post office

A POSTMISTRESS was threatened during a robbery at her post office in Purley-on-Thames.

Two men claiming to have a gun went into the post office in Purley Rise at around 9.40pm on Thursday, December 6.

They threatened manager Ruchi Sandhu and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "At around 9.40pm on Thursday, two men have entered the store and made threats to a member of staff.

"They have then taken cash from the post office.

"The member of staff received minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43180373065."