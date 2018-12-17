Madness to perform at Newbury Racecourse

BRITISH ska band Madness have been revealed as the first act to headline the 'Party in the Paddock' event at Newbury Racecourse next summer.

The legendary British group will perform after racing on Saturday, August 17 2019.



Combining the genres of Ska, Reggae, Motown, Rock’n’Roll and Classic Pop, MADNESS have become one of the music industry’s best loved British bands.

Fronted by the charismatic Suggs, Madness’ ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life, that find poetry in everyday reality, has lead them to have many hits including ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘Driving In My Car’, ‘Our House’ and the 1982 number-one ‘House of Fun’.

They are songs that have left their mark on British pop culture; their spirit endures in the music of Blur, The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and many more.



In the last few years, the group have also delivered historic performances at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert and at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, cementing them as one of the nation’s most successful bands.



Rob Boobyer, Head of Marketing for Newbury Racecourse commented: “We are delighted to be welcoming Madness back after a four year gap on Saturday August 18 as one of our Party in the Paddock events.

“Forever popular with our racegoers and given the welcome they received in 2015, I’m sure it will be a great day combining the best of British music with the best of British racing.”



Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Tuesday, December 18 with an early bird pre-sale offer available to customers at 8am on Monday, December 17.

Prices for tickets are as follows:



Premier: £55(on-the-day) £50(Launch) £45(Pre-sale)

Grandstand: £40(on-the-day) £35(Launch) £30(Pre-sale)



For more information, visit www.newburyracecourse.co.uk or call 01635 40015.