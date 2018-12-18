Co-op branches raises money for local causes

CO-OPS across the district have raised more than £30,000 for three good causes as part of the supermarket’s Local Community Fund.

More than £10,800 was raised for West Berkshire Therapy Centre’s development fund to help buy specialised items of motorised equipment to help disabled people to rise from sitting to standing.

Thatcham Youth will receive more than £10,600 to help fund weekly youth clubs, a family movie evening and a roller disco.

And the 1st Wash Common Scout Group was given £10,200 towards its £500,000 appeal for a new hut.

Branches in Petrol Thatcham, Co-op Broadway Thatcham, Co-op Station Road Thatcham, Co-op Harts Hill Thatcham, Geoffrey Church & Co Tadley and Thatcham and Newbury Funeralcare took part in the initiative.

Every time a person shops at Co-op, one per cent of what they spend on selected own-branded products and services goes to help local community projects.

Money raised from the sale of shopping bags was also donated.

The previous round expired in October and three new local causes have now been chosen.

PALS West Berkshire is raising funds to take young people with physical disabilities on an action-packed three-day trip to PGL in Swindon.

Thatcham Park Primary School is looking to develop a fun and exciting trail of obstacles weaving through the school grounds to promote exercise.

Finally, Parsons Down Junior School wants to refurbish outdoor areas to create different play zones.