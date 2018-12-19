Man sent naked selfie to young boy

MAN has been convicted of sending an intimate photograph of himself to a Thatcham child.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 28, was 31-year-old Phillip Anthony Ruta.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said: “The photograph, which was of a sexual nature, was sent to the phone of the boy in Thatcham.

“It showed the defendant lying in a field with his penis exposed.

“It was erect and pointing at the camera; he was smiling. There were also offensive text messages sent.”

Ms Barclay added: “I will be seeking a restraining order and an adjournment for reports.”

Mr Ruta, who lives at Fallows Road, Padworth, admitted sending an offensive electronic communication of a sexual nature in Thatcham on September 20 with the intention of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person that it, or its contents or nature, should be communicated.

The victim can not be identified for legal reasons.

Mr Ruta also has numerous previous convictions, the court heard.

In September last year he was jailed for assaulting a policewoman in Thatcham, plus two counts of causing criminal damage and failing to surrender to bail.

Jane Moore, defending, said: “Given the facts of this case, I’ve spoken to the probation service and, considering that it relates to a child, they feel they should conduct a proper risk assessment.”

She added: “This offence was committed in the context of malicious communication rather than in a sexual context.”

Ms Barclay said that she was not seeking an immediate restraining order, but would await the result of pre-sentence reports and the risk assessment before doing so.

Presiding magistrate Paul Dick agreed to adjourn sentencing while pre-sentence reports and the full risk assessment was carried out by the probation service.

Mr Ruta was meanwhile released on conditional bail.