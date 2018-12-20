Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a Newbury pensioner has avoided prison despite being caught drink-driving for the fourth time.

In other news, West Berkshire Council has refused the NWN's freedom of information request to find out how much taxpayers' money has been spent on pursuing its aim of regenerating Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate.

Also this week, the council has rejected a petition, signed by more than 6,600 people, calling on the local authority to scrap its controversial £50 green bin charge.

Motorcyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

Newbury school told it needs to improve

Man sent naked selfie to young boy

