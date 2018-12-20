IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a Newbury pensioner has avoided prison despite being caught drink-driving for the fourth time.

In other news, West Berkshire Council has refused the NWN's freedom of information request to find out how much taxpayers' money has been spent on pursuing its aim of regenerating Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate.

Also this week, the council has rejected a petition, signed by more than 6,600 people, calling on the local authority to scrap its controversial £50 green bin charge.