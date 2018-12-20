Hungerford man dies in incident on A34

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Hungerford has been killed in an incident on the A34 near Oxford.

The man was in the carriageway about half a mile before the Botley Interchange when he was hit by a silver saloon car at around 2.15am on Sunday, December 16. He died at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by specially-trained police officers.

A 73-year-old man from Faringdon has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink and failing to stop after a road accident.

Inspector Scott Long, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing for anybody who believes they saw the pedestrian on the carriageway, or witnessed the collision, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number.

“Likewise, should anybody have any dash-cam footage of the collision, or who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle, please contact us.

“Sadly, a man suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with his family at this time.”

Witnesses should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 146 (16/12).