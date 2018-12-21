Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Train changes on days over Christmas

Change at Reading for Paddington service

Andy Murrill

Fiona Tomas

andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

TRAIN services from Newbury to London Paddington will start and terminate at Reading for several days over the Christmas week.
On Sunday, December 23, and Monday, December 24, all trains between London Paddington and Newbury and Bedwyn will start and terminate at Reading for the duration of the day.
The same will occur on Thursday, December 27, and Friday, December 28.

