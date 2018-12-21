When a vulnerable loved one goes missing

WHEN a vulnerable person or someone with a diagnosis of dementia goes missing, it is a very stressful situation for the family.

With the dark nights drawing in, it can make those with dementia even more vulnerable.

Memory problems are one of a number of symptoms that people with dementia may experience.

This can lead to feelings of confusion, fear and vulnerability and consequently can result in a person going missing.

The Herbert Protocol is a national scheme, which encourages carers to compile useful information and it can be used in the event of a vulnerable person going missing.

This is available through the Thames Valley Police website as the force has launched the scheme locally in conjunction with the Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

The Herbert Protocol initiative is named after George Herbert, a Second World War veteran of the Normandy landings, who lived with dementia.

He died while he was ‘missing’ on his way to his childhood home.

Anybody can download a copy of a user-friendly form. Family members, carers, professionals or the person with dementia can use the form to record vital information about the person.

The information that could be provided can include a recent photograph, what kind of communication aids they may have, places of interest they may go and also names of friends and acquaintances from the past and present.

Having the completed form available in one place will help avoid any unnecessary delays and helps ensure that the police and partner agencies, including the volunteer search and rescue teams, have the best possible information should someone who is vulnerable go missing and a search needs to be conducted to find them.

Download the form at https://www.thamesvalley.police. uk/police-forces/thames-valley-police/areas/au/about-us/the-herbert-protocol/

Who decides who is at risk?

The judgement should be based on your professional opinion or personal knowledge of the vulnerable person.

When and who should complete the form?

The form should be completed as soon as possible, so that you have all the information ready in case you need to use it.

The form should be completed by the vulnerable person and their family/carers, including care home staff.

They should jointly complete part two or, if appropriate, do it on behalf of the vulnerable person.

You may not have the answers to all the questions, but just complete what you can.

What should I do with the form when it is complete?

Keep the form in a safe place. Put it somewhere you can find it quickly.

The police will only need the form at the point the person is reported missing to help speed up the process involved in their investigation to locate the missing person.

What should I do if my relative or friend goes missing?

Call 999 and ask for the police. Inform the call handler that you have a Herbert Protocol form and have it to hand so you can pass on the information quickly.

This column is brought to you on behalf of the West Berkshire Health and Wellbeing Board. The board is responsible for improving the health and wellbeing of our population across the district by developing improved and joined up health and social care services.

Tell us what you think by emailing Kamal Bahia, Chair of Patient and Public Engagement Group, West Berskhire Health and Wellbeing Board – ppe.chair@nhs.net