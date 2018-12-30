‘Excessive’ housing plans for Hermitage refused on appeal

PLANS for an “excessive” housing development in Hermitage have been refused on appeal – but West Berkshire Council still has to pay some of the developer’s costs.

The council turned down the proposals from CALA Homes for 36 dwellings on land off Charlotte Close.

The site was listed as a preferred site for approximately 15 homes in the local authority’s Development Plan Document (DPD).

However, CALA challenged the council’s refusal of its scheme and took it to appeal.

While that appeal was rejected, the planning inspector Michael Hetherington ruled that the council had “unreasonably” objected to one particular part of the scheme.

Mr Hetherington said the developer had incurred unnecessary expense and as a result ordered the authority to provide compensation.

He disagreed with CALA’s description of the site as “urban fringe” and that the proposed housing would have a neutral impact.

“The presence of housing within the appeal site, together with the suburbanising effects of roads, driveways, fences and ancillary domestic buildings, would act to generally detract from the site’s rural character,” he said.

“The appeal scheme would result in material harm to the site’s landscape character, would create a harmful visual impact in respect of views from Charlotte Close and Station Road and would materially harm the natural beauty of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

While accepting that the site was identified for development, Mr Hetherington said that a scheme more than double the council’s estimation was too much.

He said that the density of the site would be high and that adequate public open space would not be provided with a 36-home scheme.

CALA had proposed building 40 homes, but then reduced the number to 37, eventually dropping it to 36 during the appeal.

Mr Hetherington added that although the development “would not harm, and could indeed enhance, the biodiversity value of the southern hedgerow, it would fail to provide adequate protection for the site’s reptile and great crested newt populations”.

In its reasons for refusal, the council said the scheme’s size, scale, extent and density would have a detrimental effect on habitats and species on site.

But the lack of clarity over which species would be affected led Mr Hetherington to say it was unreasonable for the council to seek to introduce new arguments about the suitability of a reptile receptor site at the appeal.

“I therefore consider that the council behaved unreasonably in respect of its objection to the identified reptile receptor site.

“This has led to the appellant incurring unnecessary expense in respect of pursuing the matter at appeal.”

The council has been ordered to pay costs to CALA Homes and the amount must be agreed between the two parties.

In a statement, the council said: “The appeal decision supports and upholds the council’s refusal in respect of the excessive development and its impacts on this allocated site.

“However, the council is disappointed by the award of partial costs, even though it only relates to one element of the council’s ecology case, which in turn was just one of the may areas of concern with this proposed development.”