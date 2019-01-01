Tadley volunteer hailed by police and crime commissioner

A TADLEY woman has been named Police Support Volunteer of the Year at the Hampshire police and crime commissioner’s annual Safer Awards.

Carole Godfrey received the accolade in recognition of an outstanding contribution over the last year and going above and beyond in terms of the hours volunteered and dedication and commitment shown.

Mrs Godfrey has been supporting the Community Speedwatch Scheme in the north of Hampshire for more than eight years.

She also supports the Tadley Neighbourhood Policing Team with administrative duties.

Her work frees up the time of the officers and police staff who would have to take on this role if she wasn’t volunteering for Hampshire Constabulary.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane said: “More than ever before we are relying on communities to play an active and prominent role in keeping themselves safer and to work in true partnership with public, private and third sector organisations.

“Volunteers really matter. They help us to connect with the community and the value that they add to the work of the constabulary and partners is enormous.

“Without them we would not be able to deliver all that we do to keep our communities safer.

“Although those present at the awards were only a small group representing so many more who give their time freely and with dedication every single day, the aim of the Safer Awards was to ensure that the time, motivation and energy of those volunteers that work with us was recognised and that they received our thanks for all that they do to enhance the effectiveness of policing across our area.”

Guests at the awards, held on Wednesday, December 5, at Winchester Guildhall, included representatives from a number of volunteer groups, such as Specials, Police Volunteer Support, Victim Support, Independent Custody Visitors, Youth Commission, Community Court, Neighbourhood Watch and Community Speedwatch.