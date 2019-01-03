Who left a set of bagpipes in hotel?

A SUITCASE full of jockey silks and a set of bagpipes were among the most unusual items in Travelodge’s lost and found office in Newbury in 2018.

The budget hotel chain has today revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 557 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

With nearly 19 million people staying in a Travelodge hotel each year, below are some of the other unusual treasures that have been left in Newbury:

A box of Marmite jars (Newbury Tot Hill)

An academic gown (Newbury London Road)

A set of bagpipes (Newbury Tot Hill)

A Tiffany diamond point fountain pen (Newbury Chieveley M4)

A suitcase full of jockey silks (Newbury London Road)