Police help spread festive cheer

LOCAL Thames Valley Police officers spread festive cheer by delivering hampers to residents during routine patrols on the lead up to Christmas.

Officers surprised some of residents that they have come into contact with during the year, including victims of crime, those who live alone and vulnerable people in the community.

The recipients were identified by the emergency response and neighbourhood teams as needing a helping hand this Christmas.

The hampers, stuffed with festive treats including mince pies, Christmas crackers and toiletries, were all donated by shops in Newbury and Thatcham.

Pc Lisa Anderson, based at Newbury police station, said: “When members of the public come into contact with the police, it is often under difficult circumstances. By delivering festive hampers, we have an opportunity to engage with members of the community in a positive way.

“Christmas is a particularly difficult time for some people, so we want to provide reassurance that they have the support of the police as well as their local community.

“I would like to thank all of the retailers who have donated gifts and wish everyone in West Berkshire a very merry Christmas.”

The following retailers donated items: Waitrose, Thatcham; Tesco, Pinchington Lane; Sainsbury’s Local, Thatcham; Tesco, Northfield Road, Thatcham; Tesco Metro, Northbrook Street; and TK Maxx.