Mortgage sleep out for homeless raises nearly £9k

NEWBURY Building Society staff have raised nearly £9,000 for the homeless by taking part in the Mortgage Sleep Out.

The 35-strong team faced a wet night in the middle of Falkland Cricket Club’s training ground on November 30 in aid of the event’s charity partner End Youth Homelessness.

The event raised £8,940, including gift aid – more than double its £3,500 target – through more than 200 supporters via the society’s JustGiving page.

Newbury Building Society marketing and communications manager Emma Simms, who was the driving force behind the campaign, said: “We can’t thank those who supported us enough for their encouragement and kind donations.

“We are amazed with the amount we have raised.

“It will help a lot of young people in need this winter, who are without a warm, safe refuge.”

End Youth Homelessness managing director Nick Connolly said: “We are incredibly grateful that Newbury Building Society demonstrated their faith in homeless young people by participating in the Mortgage Sleep Out.

“They did a wonderful job raising vital funds for End Youth Homelessness’ member charities and their fundraising will help us deliver life- changing services for young people all across the UK.”

Newbury Building Society chief executive Roland Gardner said: “The donations will make a genuine difference to the lives of 30,000 young people who do not have a place they can call home.

“Whether dealing with their housing, health or training issues, End Youth Homelessness support these young people and help them return to the type of life the rest of us take for granted.

“This is undoubtedly the largest charity event arranged in my time as CEO and it was an unqualified success.

“Thank you to the employees who volunteered to take part and to those who generously donated.”

The national event, which has now broken the £100,000 barrier, was conceived four months ago when Brightstar Financial chief executive Rob Jupp tweeted: “Shocking how many ‘rough sleepers’ there are in London.

“I can’t remember a time where there have been so many.

“It’s a national outrage.”

Atom Bank’s director of intermediary lending Maria Harris was quick to pick up on the tweet and responded: “It’s heartbreaking.

“Maybe we should do a financial services sleep out to raise funds for awareness?”

The idea quickly garnered interest and the Newbury Building Society sleep out was one of a number of events which took place across the UK.