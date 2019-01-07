Council preparing no deal Brexit report

WEST Berkshire Council is drawing up contingencies for a no deal Brexit.

However, the contents of the report have not been shared as the council said the document is still in the draft stage.

Council leader Graham Jones (Con, Lambourn Valley) said: “The council has prepared a draft ‘no deal’ report in an effort to cover as many possible impacts to West Berkshire as possible.

“However, given the fluidity of the situation, it is currently impossible to create a firm plan.

“We continue to work with the Local Government Association, LEP [Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership] and South East England councils to monitor this uncertain situation.”

The council said it intended to publish the report “within the next few months”.

In August, the Newbury Weekly News asked the council whether it had drawn up a risk assessment for Brexit.

At the time, the council said one was under discussion as the UK prepares to leave the EU in March.

East Sussex County Council said it was concerned about Brexit’s impact on social care, while Bristol Council warned of possible social unrest.

At the time, Newbury MP Richard Benyon said: “The council delivers local services – social care, education, carries away our waste. It’s hard to see how any of those will be impacted by any sort of Brexit other than a wider economic impact.

“I want to avoid a hard Brexit in any way I can.

“I think that would be very damaging for our economy and the country.

“I hope we won’t see that.

“I can’t on the face of it, see West Berkshire being hard hit.

“I think some of the risk assessment is motivated by people who are furious we are leaving the EU.

“I’m quite bored of people trying to scare the public into thinking there’s this great looming crisis.”

Mr Jones previously said that Brexit could have some positive effects for West Berkshire residents and businesses.