Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Next step for homes near Vodafone HQ Newbury lodged

Reserved matters application for 222 of 401 homes

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Next step for homes near Vodafone HQ Newbury lodged

DETAILED plans for the first phase of housing near Vodafone’s Newbury HQ have been submitted. 

David Wilson Homes has submitted a reserved matters application for 222 homes to the west of the A339.

The site, comprising approximately 11.96 hectares, forms part of a larger development for 401 homes, with the remaining homes to be built to the north of Vodafone’s HQ. 

Of the 222 homes, 89 (40 per cent) will be affordable.

The scheme includes a mix of one- to four-bedroom properties, the majority of which will be two storeys in height.

Two play areas are also included. The site has capacity for a new primary school and community centre, both of which will be subject to separate applications. 

The application can be viewed by entering the reference number 18/03061/RESMAJ into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tribute paid to pub assault victim who died on Christmas Eve

Tribute paid to pub assault victim who died on Christmas Eve

Jade fulfills salon dream

Jade fulfills salon dream

A339 junction works in Newbury begin on Monday

A339 junction works begin on Monday

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33