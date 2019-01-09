Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Search on for amazing Thatcham residents

Nominations for Thatcham Civic Awards open

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Search on for amazing Thatcham residents

DO you know someone who does something amazing for Thatcham’s community?

If so, nominations for the Thatcham Town Council Civic Awards 2019 are now open.

The awards are presented to people or groups in recognition of the work they do for the benefit of the town. Each year a maximum of three gold awards are presented.

This year’s presentations will be made by the mayor of Thatcham at the annual town meeting on Monday, March 11. 

Previous winners have included Jane Wells, who, as an active member of the Spring Charity Fundraisers, which helped raise more than £100,000 in 10 years for local organisations, was the inspiration behind Thatcham Family Fun Day with the Junior Fun Run.

Headteacher of Kennet School for 29 years, Paul Dick, received an award last year for having served the school and wider community in a range of voluntary roles.

All nominations will be carefully considered and forms are available at www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or by calling the town council on (01635) 863592.

Nominations must be submitted for consideration to the town council offices in Brownsfield Road by noon on Wednesday, February 6.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

Serial conwoman, 25, spared prison by judge

Serial conwoman, 25, spared prison by judge

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

New coffee shop for Hungerford

coffee

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33