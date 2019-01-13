Thatcham Park School praised by Ofsted

THATCHAM Park Primary School is celebrating a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors judged the personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils as outstanding following a two-day inspection in November.

All other categories – effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, outcomes for pupils and early years provision – were all rated good.

The good rating marks a one step jump from the school’s ‘requires improvement’ grade in 2016.

Inspectors said that strong leadership had ensured that education standards had risen considerably since the previous inspection.

They added that pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare were outstanding, with staff providing excellent support for vulnerable families, and overall attendance was very high.

Headteacher Alison Webster said: “As a school we are delighted to have the inspectors validate our self-evaluation judgements in all areas.

“At the heart of Thatcham Park is community; strong values, the family atmosphere and a palpable sense of togetherness are strengths of the school.

“The report is a testimony to the continued hard work and commitment of all involved and acknowledges the input from every group within the school and the community.

“It is both a privilege and an honour to be part of Thatcham Park and I extend my personal thanks to the collective strength and dedication of our governors and staff.”

Ofsted said there was a “palpable sense of community threaded through all aspects of life, with the school’s core values integral to the family atmosphere”.

Pupils were found to have very caring attitudes towards each other, demonstrating the highest levels of respect and tolerance.

They were also “keen and proud” to represent their school and “through their enthusiasm and grit” effectively demonstrated the importance they place on their education.

Furthermore, new governors and a “highly-motivated and skilled” new chair of governors had wasted no time in improving their effectiveness and efficiency.

Leaders were said to ensure that teaching was good quality throughout the school, despite some turbulence in staffing.

Although creative arts, mathematics and writing were good, teaching across the wider curriculum was sometimes not challenging enough.

Inspectors said the support provided by teaching assistants was good, playing an active role in supporting learning and showing initiative and energy when working alongside class teachers.

Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities typically made good progress from their starting points.

Inspectors said this was because learning was adapted well to their needs and suitable additional support was always at hand.

To improve teaching and pupils’ outcomes, Ofsted said that staff should ensure that learning in all subjects is sufficiently challenging for all pupils.

Disadvantaged pupils, including the most able, also needed to achieve highly across the curriculum the report added.