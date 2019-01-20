Pupils fundraise over £1,000 to kick-start new buildings

YOUNG entrepreneurs at Chilton Foliat Primary School are racing against the clock to raise funds for a new classroom and community clubhouse.

Government funding has been secured for the classroom part of the project – but a further £85,000 is needed to fund the clubhouse.

Saving cash by building both elements together is essential.

However, the Government’s funding timeline requires building work to start next month.

Consequently, the school is working hard to address the funding gap.

Pupils were given £5 each that they were encouraged to ‘grow’ by hosting cake sales and making crafts to sell at their ‘Grow A Fiver Pop-Up Shop’.

Their collective profits came to more than £1,000.

The rest of the fundraising is being run by the newly-formed Chilton Foliat Community Association and Greenham Trust has awarded match-funding – which means that every £1 donated via The Good Exchange will be matched with £1 from the trust, up to a maximum of £20,000.

Headteacher Katie Turner, who joined the school in September, said: “It’s an exciting time at Chilton Foliat Primary School.

“The enthusiasm from both the school and village community is infectious and we are hugely optimistic that we will reach our £85,000 target, creating a fabulous building to benefit all our children and the wider local community and continuing to build on our already positive relationships.”

The new building will be designed to provide the school with a fit-for-purpose classroom, creating the space required to meet the learning needs of the school’s older children.

It will also contain a community clubhouse for Chilton Club Childcare, enabling the continued provision of the Early Birds Club, After School Club and Holiday Club working parents across the area.

Previously, these clubs operated out of a well-used mobile classroom, due to be demolished and replaced with the new wood clad structure.

If you wish make a donation to the Chilton Foliat Community Association to support the project, visit The Good Exchange or email chiltonfoliatpledges@gmail.com for more information.