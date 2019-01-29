Snow and ice predicted for Newbury

THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice in Newbury between 9pm today (Tuesday) and noon tomorrow.

It predicts snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight and into tomorrow, turning icy.

The Met Office reports: "There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"There is also a chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable because of black ice."