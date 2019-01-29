Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Snow and ice predicted for Newbury

Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice in Newbury between 9pm today (Tuesday) and noon tomorrow.

It predicts snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight and into tomorrow, turning icy.

The Met Office reports: "There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"There is also a chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable because of black ice."

  • Funnybones

    29/01/2019 - 08:08

    Really?!?!!! Is that the best picture you could come up with!!!!!

    Reply

