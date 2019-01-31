Newbury Weekly News moves to new office...

THE Newbury Weekly News has moved – to offices next door.

The family-run independent newspaper, which will celebrate its 152nd anniversary next week, has set up shop in its new home in Faraday Road.

The move is only the third in the paper’s history.

After the sale of the company’s printing press, the previous offices were too big and no longer suitable for what the company needed.

NWN chief executive James Gurney said it was a “new chapter” in the paper’s history.

He said: “It’s exciting to be in an office where we are all closer to each other and there’s more of an atmosphere in a purpose-built office that’s much nicer to work in.”

The NWN’s new home was previously occupied by Skoda, which vacated the unit last year.

Over the past few months, Oaktree Interiors has been busy refurbishing the building.

The new office will still be known as Newspaper House, but there is a new postcode – RG14 2AD.

Plans to demolish the NWN’s old headquarters and replace it with flats are yet to be determined by West Berkshire Council.