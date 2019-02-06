Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Sport in Mind networking event tomorrow

The free breakfast session will coincide with Time to Talk Day

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

BERKSHIRE mental health charity Sport in Mind will be hosting a breakfast networking event tomorrow to launch its new brand identity.

The free event on Thursday, February 7, will coincide with Time to Talk Day, a national initiative which aims to encourage conversations about mental health.

It will be held at Fora Workspaces, Thames Tower on Station Road in Reading and will run from 8.30am until 10am.

The charity is inviting local companies and dignitaries to the event, where it will launch its new brand identity and reveal how it has become a trailblazer in mental health.

Founded in 2010, Sport in Mind is an independent mental health charity that works to improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems through sport and physical activity.

