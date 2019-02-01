Snow predicted to last until late afternoon

Pictures of snow from across West Berkshire
Fri, 01 Feb 2019
THE Met Office predicts the snow will continue to fall in Newbury until 4pm today (Friday).
It says there could be heavy downfalls until 2pm.
No snow is predicted to fall over the weekend.
See the Newburytoday Facebook pages for brilliant readers' photographs of snow across West Berkshire.
Tommy
01/02/2019 - 14:02
How's about putting up some UP TO DATE traffic reports NWN. Not everyone subscribes to Faceache or Twatter !!
