Villagers honour men on war memorial, dedicated 100 years ago

PEOPLE in Cold Ash gathered to mark 100 years since the dedication of the village’s war memorial on Sunday.

The memorial, in St Mark’s churchyard, was dedicated on February 16, 1919 and honours the 32 men from the parish who fought and died in the First World War.

The Newbury Weekly News reported on February 20, 1919, that: “One of the first memorials to be erected in the locality to the memory of the fallen dead in the great European war was unveiled at Cold Ash, on Saturday last, in the afternoon.

“Unfortunately the weather was very inclement, preventing many from attending the service.”

A service was led by the team rector at St Mark’s, the Rev Wayne Lautenbach, at Sunday’s memorial, which was organised by the Cold Ash Heritage Group (CAHG).

Around 50 parishioners, performers and descendants attended the event, including two great-nephews of Edwin Middleton Gilbert, who is one of the men named on the memorial.

Peter Seward, from CAHG, said Sunday “united the community in a common sociable event”.

He added that it had “highlighted our memorial, which, unique to the locality, is constructed of wood, not stone”.

Mr Seward continued: “Aside from St Mark’s Church, the war memorial is probably the single most recognisable piece of heritage Cold Ash now possesses.

He said: “It is a monument around which, once a year, a large part of the local community of all ages comes together to remember and reflect upon the valour and sacrifice of the men who are named upon it.”

The NWN reported at the time that the vicar of Thatcham, the Rev E Chamberlaine, said: “To them we owe a great debt.

“It is not much we can do.

“We can never repay those who laid down their lives for us.

“They have won glory and honour in what they did for their homes, their family, their church and country. Yet there is something we can do.

“We are met today to dedicate a memorial which is as fitting as men can devise.

“Very quickly the people of Cold Ash have set out to do what they could in erecting this beautiful crucifix.

“The judgement of the future will be that there could be no more fitting memorial than that of the Saviour in the supreme moment of His great sacrifice, to perpetrate the memory of those who freely laid down their lives.”

The NWN recorded that the memorial was prepared and erected by Mr Burgess, of Cold Ash, and the figure was supplied by Mr Stallwood, architect of Reading.