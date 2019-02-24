Homes plan for Burghfield rejected

A SCHEME to develop the site of a former orchard in Burghfield has been refused.

Spitfire Properties LLP and JPP Land Ltd had sought to build 40 homes on 2.9 hectares of land at the junction of Clayhill Road and Sulhamstead Road.

Plans for the site were first submitted in 2015, with an orchard on the site removed around that time, but variations have been refused or ruled invalid since then.

The developers said that the current proposal was an improvement on its last submission.

These improvements include an increased landscape buffer zone and pepperpotting the affordable housing throughout the site.

In addition, the developer said that a replacement orchard would be provided and that the buffer zone would make an “attractive feature of the proposed development to the benefit of all residents and neighbours”.

Furthermore, the development would have “a sense of identity and interest at its centre” and not be “a simple linear development housing estate as witnessed in the recent development to the west of Saxon Gate”.

West Berkshire Council turned down the scheme, however, stating that the application’s negatives outweighed the positives.

The site is not within a planning policy defined settlement boundary.

The council received more than 50 letters of objection over flooding, the location of the homes and the impact on local infrastructure.

Owing to the scale of the development, the council said that developers’ contributions would mitigate the impact on the majority of local infrastructure, including schools and health services.

Of the 40 homes, 16 had been listed as affordable (40 per cent), split between 10 two-bedroom houses and six two-bedroom flats/maisonettes.

But the council said that, while the required number of affordable homes had been provided, the fact that they were all two-bedroom did not reflect local need.

An independent landscape visual impact assessment also judged that the homes would have an adverse and harmful impact, owing to the erosion of the separation of Burghfield Common and Burghfield village, and the erosion and urbanisation of the rural landscape.

The council also refused the scheme on flooding grounds, saying that insufficient information had been submitted regarding the mitigation of flood risk and that there would be a risk of local roads flooding.

With regards to traffic, the council said that the site was sustainably located, with a good bus service and suitable for cyclists.

Summing up, the council said: “There would be an impact on local residents in terms of additional vehicle movements and demand for services and facilities. These are considered capable of being accommodated.

“A number of properties would be affected in terms of change of outlook, but not direct overlooking or loss of light.

“These matters are considered slightly adverse in the planning balance.

“The location of the site is not identified as suitable for residential development, diminishing the benefit of the provision of market housing.

“The impact on the landscape and character of the area by the development would be significantly harmful.”