Temperatures to stay high today and tomorrow (Wednesday)

Sunny afternoons to hit 15°C

West Berkshire is set to enjoy more glorious sunshine today (Tuesday) and tomorrow, with temperatures peaking at 15°C on both days from 2pm to 3pm.

The Met Office says there will be unbroken sunshine on both days so make the most of the heatwave and send us pictures of your fun in the sun.

It will get cooler from Thursday, with clouds arriving on Friday and some rain predicted over the weekend.

