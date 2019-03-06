Here scrum the bride and groom

A NEWBURY couple have won a free wedding reception.

Paul Hemming and Maggie Flitter will receive a fully-paid-for evening after winning the competition run by Newbury Rugby Club.

The reception will be held at The Venue in The Wickens Suite, which is situated on the first floor of the club.

The prize also includes use of the bar, food, and welcome drinks free of charge.

Newbury Rugby Club also teamed up with Lorna Fox from The Wedding Package Company, who will be providing chair covers, a sweet cart, sashes and centre pieces.

Damien Goatley, from Wycombe-based event planner company Select Events, will be providing the disco for free as part of the prize.

Mr Hemming and Miss Flitter have been together for more than 25 years and first met at work.

To enter the competition, couples were asked to give a reason why they deserved to win the free wedding reception.

Newbury Rugby Club general manager Steve Jones, said: “Maggie and Paul are a lovely couple and it was fantastic to make the phone call and tell them they had won.

“They were both shocked and surprised and it has been fantastic allowing their dreams to come true.”

Newbury Rugby Club said it was looking forward to meeting with the couple prior to the big day and helping them celebrate.