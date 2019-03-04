Council's fly-tipping expenditure falls

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

WEST Berkshire Council spent less money clearing incidents of fly-tipping between October and December 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

In the third quarter of the current 2018/19 financial year, the council spent £12,711 on clearing up waste associated with reported fly-tipping.

This dropped from the £16,005 spent in the same period in 2017/18.

The figures were made available at a recent meeting of West Berkshire Council’s executive committee.

The drop in the council’s fly-tipping expenditure comes despite the local authority’s implementation of the controversial £50 green bin charge, which, when it was brought in last September, prompted fears that more of the district’s residents would fly-tip.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, February 14, the council’s deputy leader, Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley), and the council’s portfolio holder for planning, housing and waste, said: “Responsible house owners do not fly tip. 

“We would urge everyone to promote legitimate waste-disposal routes which we use in the collection services household waste recycling centres, home composting or using a licensed waste disposal company.”

