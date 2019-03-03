Newbury's Castle School is outstanding

A NEWBURY school for pupils with complex learning difficulties has retained its outstanding Ofsted rating.

The Castle School was praised in its first short inspection since the school was judged outstanding in October 2014.

The Love Lane school teaches children aged three to 19 with a range of difficulties.

Inspectors commended school leaders, who they said were “passionate about striving to improve the outcomes and life chances for pupils”.

Staff had an in-depth knowledge of the individual needs of pupils and held high expectations of what they could achieve.

Ofsted said that a range of opportunities were available to develop pupils’ skills to improve their chances of a fulfilling life in the future.

Headteacher Jon Hewitt said: “I am extremely pleased with this outcome as it reflects so well the amazing effort that everyone associated with the school – be it staff, governors, pupils and parents – has put in to this achievement.

“I am so proud of all my team and look forward to building on this success for the future to ensure that young people with learning difficulties in the local area are well supported and can achieve amazing outcomes in whatever they choose to do.”

Parents were found to be “extremely positive” about their children’s progress since joining the school.

Indeed, one parent said: “Castle School is an amazing school and my child has progressed more than I could ever have hoped for.”

Another told inspectors that her child had progressed from being unable to speak or read to being a narrator in the school play.

Pupils were found to make exceptionally strong progress during their time at the school, both academically and personally.

These were aided by a curriculum enhanced by trips and links with the community, which significantly contributed to increased pupil independence.

“Parents fully appreciate the opportunities offered to their children and how these engaging activities help them to make excellent progress and prepare them for their future life,” the report reads.

Governors were said to be knowledgeable about the school’s strengths, as well as the areas for development.

And their “strategic oversight and insight” provided effective challenge to the school.

Although being awarded the highest grade, Ofsted said that staff needed to ensure that a consistent approach to the teaching of reading was maintained.

This, inspectors said, would allow all pupils to make even stronger progress, in line with other core areas.