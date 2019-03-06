Longer opening hours for Padworth Recycling Centre

WEST Berkshire residents living in the east of the district will soon have more time to recycle and dispose of their rubbish at Padworth Recycling Centre.

The recycling centre will be open every day from 8am to 6pm as part of a pilot scheme beginning next month.

The additional hours will give residents more flexibility to access waste services at the site, including taking their general rubbish and bulky waste.

The pilot scheme will run from April 1, until September 30.

Hilary Cole, the council’s portfolio member for waste services, said: "Last year Padworth Recycling Centre began accepting general waste and now the site will be opening earlier too.

“With longer opening hours and the site able to handle more rubbish, it's now even easier to dispose of excess rubbish and recycling.

"These improvements are part of our commitment to residents in the east of the district to improve our facility at Padworth.

“Comparatively the site is not used as fully as Newtown Road and we hope that the new opening hours will increase use of the site.

“This pilot will help assess demand for the site and we will be reviewing use throughout the summer before deciding whether to make the change permanently."

Residents are reminded to display their permit in the windscreen of the car to help minimise queuing.

A list of materials accepted and a user guide for the site can be found at www.westberks.gov.uk/recyclingcentres